MLB Rookie Profile: Chris Bostick, INF, Pittsburgh Pirates

On Monday the Pittsburgh Pirates promoted infielder Chris Bostick to the major league roster. Here’s a quick take on what he has to offer.

Bostick was originally drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 44th round in 2011 from high school in Rochester, New York. He was committed to baseball at St. John’s and might have gone some 30 rounds higher if teams had a better read on his signability. Oakland got his signature with an above-slot bonus of $125,000.

He had a particularly interesting season in the Midwest League in 2013, hitting .282/.352/.452 with 25 steals, then was traded that December to the Texas Rangers. He was traded again in 2015, this time to the Washington Nationals. He hit .250/.313/.386 in the high minors last year then was traded to the Pirates last September.

Bostick was rated as a Grade C prospect pre-season, unranked on the Pittsburgh Pirates Top 20 prospects list for 2017. He was off to a good start in Triple-A this year, hitting .320/.347/.495 in 97 at-bats for the Indianapolis Indians of the International League, contributing two homers and three steals with four walks but 16 strikeouts.

Listed at 5-10, 190, Bostick is a right-handed hitter born March 24, 1993. With all the trades he has been in the spotlight a bit more often than the standard Grade C/C+ prospect. He has some legitimate pop in his bat and runs well, but his strike zone judgment comes and goes, he doesn’t seem like he’ll hit for high averages, and he struggled against Triple-A pitching until this year.

Bostick’s best position is second base; his range is too limited for regular use at shortstop but he can handle it in a pinch. He can also manage at third base and left field. Overall he projects as a bench player with a touch of power.