Minnesota Twins preliminary prospect grade breakdown for 2018

Here are the preliminary grade breakdown results for the upcoming Minnesota Twins Top 20 prospects list for 2018.

Grade A: Zero

Grade A-: Zero (caveat, see below)

Grade B+: Four

Grade B: Four

Grade B-: Six

Grade C+: 15

Grade C: A whole bunch

Right now I have Royce Lewis right on the border between an A- and a B+, though counted as a B+ above. He’ll probably wind up at A- but I’m not 100% sure yet and have some things to review first.

There is a lot of play here particularly in the Bs and the final tally may look considerably different than this.

Here’s the list of everyone I’m looking at:

Nick Anderson, RHP

Jean Carlos Arias, OF

Luis Arreaz, INF

Akil Badoo, OF

Jordan Balazovic, RHP

Luke Bard, RHP

Charlie Barnes, LHP

Andrew Bechtold, 3B

Travis Blankenhorn, INF

Nick Burdi, RHP

J.T. Chargois, RHP

Sam Clay, LHP

John Curtiss, RHP

Jaylin Davis, OF

Lewin Diaz, 1B

Ryan Eades, RHP

Blayne Enlow, RHP

Dietrich Enns, LHP

Mitch Garver, C

Stephen Gonsalves, LHP

Niko Goodrum, INF-OF

Nick Gordon, SS-2B

Zack Granite, OF

Brusdar Graterol, RHP

Wander Javier, SS

Griffin Jax, RHP

Tyler Jay, LHP

Felix Jorge, RHP

Alex Kirilloff, OF

Landon Leach, RHP

Royce Lewis, SS

Zack Littell, RHP

Hector Lujan, RHP

Mason Melotakis, LHP

Jose Miranda, 2B

Derek Molina, RHP

Jovani Moran, LHP

Gabriel Moya, LHP

Bailey Ober, RHP

Daniel Palka, 1B-OF

Jermaine Palacios, SS

Williams Ramirez, RHP

Jake Reed, RHP

Alex Robinson, LHP

Dereck Rodriguez, RHP

Fernando Romero, RHP

Brent Rooker, OF-1B

Ben Rortvedt, C

Randy Rosario, LHP

Bryan Sammons, LHP

Aaron Slegers, RHP

Cody Stashak, RHP

Kohl Stewart, RHP

Lewis Thorpe, LHP

Wander Valdez, 3B

Andrew Vasquez, LHP

LaMonte Wade, OF

Tyler Watson, LHP

Lachlan Wells, LHP

Tyler Wells, RHP

Aaron Whitefield, OF