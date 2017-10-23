Minnesota Twins preliminary prospect grade breakdown for 2018

Here are the preliminary grade breakdown results for the upcoming Minnesota Twins Top 20 prospects list for 2018.
Grade A: Zero
Grade A-: Zero (caveat, see below)
Grade B+: Four
Grade B: Four
Grade B-: Six
Grade C+: 15
Grade C: A whole bunch
Right now I have Royce Lewis right on the border between an A- and a B+, though counted as a B+ above. He’ll probably wind up at A- but I’m not 100% sure yet and have some things to review first.
There is a lot of play here particularly in the Bs and the final tally may look considerably different than this.
Here’s the list of everyone I’m looking at:
Nick Anderson, RHP
Jean Carlos Arias, OF
Luis Arreaz, INF
Akil Badoo, OF
Jordan Balazovic, RHP
Luke Bard, RHP
Charlie Barnes, LHP
Andrew Bechtold, 3B
Travis Blankenhorn, INF
Nick Burdi, RHP
J.T. Chargois, RHP
Sam Clay, LHP
John Curtiss, RHP
Jaylin Davis, OF
Lewin Diaz, 1B
Ryan Eades, RHP
Blayne Enlow, RHP
Dietrich Enns, LHP
Mitch Garver, C
Stephen Gonsalves, LHP
Niko Goodrum, INF-OF
Nick Gordon, SS-2B
Zack Granite, OF
Brusdar Graterol, RHP
Wander Javier, SS
Griffin Jax, RHP
Tyler Jay, LHP
Felix Jorge, RHP
Alex Kirilloff, OF
Landon Leach, RHP
Royce Lewis, SS
Zack Littell, RHP
Hector Lujan, RHP
Mason Melotakis, LHP
Jose Miranda, 2B
Derek Molina, RHP
Jovani Moran, LHP
Gabriel Moya, LHP
Bailey Ober, RHP
Daniel Palka, 1B-OF
Jermaine Palacios, SS
Williams Ramirez, RHP
Jake Reed, RHP
Alex Robinson, LHP
Dereck Rodriguez, RHP
Fernando Romero, RHP
Brent Rooker, OF-1B
Ben Rortvedt, C
Randy Rosario, LHP
Bryan Sammons, LHP
Aaron Slegers, RHP
Cody Stashak, RHP
Kohl Stewart, RHP
Lewis Thorpe, LHP
Wander Valdez, 3B
Andrew Vasquez, LHP
LaMonte Wade, OF
Tyler Watson, LHP
Lachlan Wells, LHP
Tyler Wells, RHP
Aaron Whitefield, OF
Loading comments...